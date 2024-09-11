Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,273 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,014.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,519 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CCOI opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

