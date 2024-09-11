Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,486 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

