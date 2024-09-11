Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 5.7 %

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.33.

MAIA Biotechnology Profile

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.