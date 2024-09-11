Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

