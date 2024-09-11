Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

