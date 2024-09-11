Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $392,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

EURL stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (EURL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides 3X daily levered exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed Europe. EURL was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.