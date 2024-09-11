Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

