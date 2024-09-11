Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

