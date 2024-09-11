Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

