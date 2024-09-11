Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02), with a volume of 495816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Great Southern Copper Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Great Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.