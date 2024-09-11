Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.