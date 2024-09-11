George Weston Limited (WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on October 1st

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

George Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:WN opened at C$222.05 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$224.44. The firm has a market cap of C$29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$195.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.04, for a total value of C$31,884.16. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $136,049 and have sold 16,454 shares valued at $3,598,502. Corporate insiders own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

