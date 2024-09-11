Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 822.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

