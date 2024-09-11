General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $385,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

