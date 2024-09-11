General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Shares of GE stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

