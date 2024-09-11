Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Trading Down 11.2%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Genel Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

