Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Trading Down 11.2%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Genel Energy Stock Down 11.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.