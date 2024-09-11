GEM Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.21. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

