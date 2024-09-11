G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,665.61

G999 (G999) traded down 55.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, G999 has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1,665.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

