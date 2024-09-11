FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Issued By Zacks Research

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $12.89 on Monday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $659.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

