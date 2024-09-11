FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited Raised by Raymond James (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
TSE DND opened at C$14.26 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.18. The stock has a market cap of C$954.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.70.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.81 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is -2.73%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.