FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

