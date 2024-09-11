Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
