Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.