Fore Capital LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.8 %

WBD stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

