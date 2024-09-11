FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 61,192 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.38.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

