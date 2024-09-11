Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.57. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 149,249 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCUUF

Fission Uranium Price Performance

About Fission Uranium

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.