Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $459,287.40, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
