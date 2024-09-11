First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

About First Majestic Silver

Shares of AG stock opened at C$6.53 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.23 and a 12-month high of C$10.72.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

