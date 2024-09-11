Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Director Alan Silverman Sells 2,000 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FDBC stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. 3,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
