Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $377.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

