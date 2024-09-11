Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.66), with a volume of 6377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.71).

Feedback Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.17.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

