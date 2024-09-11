Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.42.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.