Factorial Partners LLC Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $358.11 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

