Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. V2X makes up about 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in V2X by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V2X by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVX opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -374.62 and a beta of 0.60.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V2X news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,688. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

