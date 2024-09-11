Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

