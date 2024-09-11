Factorial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE DIN opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $441.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

