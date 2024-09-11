Everscale (EVER) Trading Down 1% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and approximately $735,463.10 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

