Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 54,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

