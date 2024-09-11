Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.91 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $494,479.30 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

