Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.59 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.
Euro Tech Company Profile
