ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.04.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SMHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 2,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,901. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

