ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MVRL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
