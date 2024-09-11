EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Trading Down 0.5%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.36 and last traded at $116.21. 23,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

