Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

