Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.70. 2,467,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,369,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

