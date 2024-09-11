Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Hits $200.89 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion and $386,424.20 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.89 or 0.00351759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.29255545 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $396,695.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

