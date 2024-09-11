Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $315,352.25 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,869.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Elastic stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 1,286,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,552. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $248,335,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $102,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
