Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,624.60

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,385.66 or 0.04184058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $532.32 million and $3,624.60 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 223,134 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 223,133.56682946. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,387.2123094 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,393.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

