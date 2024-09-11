Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
