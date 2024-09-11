Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

