Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.16 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $849,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.20.
About Dynatronics
