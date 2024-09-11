Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $9,077,562.48 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,425,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

Shares of BROS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,717. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $6,210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

